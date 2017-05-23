Lufkin man donates climbing wall to g...

Lufkin man donates climbing wall to get kids moving

Summer vacation is inching closer, and some East Texas children may have already had a head start on their days off. Fitt Life owner, Casey Adams, helped one elementary school have an active lifestyle before their time-off with a special climbing wall donation.

