Lufkin Burke counselor uses life experiences to help children with mental illness
One of those is Callie Hunt. Hunt not only listens to her patients, she also understands what they are going through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May 18
|Anonymous
|5
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|May 17
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC