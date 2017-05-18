Huntington man who shot 3 dogs accepts 7 years in prison for evading arrest
A 19-year-old Lufkin man who had been on a pre-trial diversion for shooting three dogs because his mother wouldn't give him $20 accepted a plea bargain deal of seven years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for evading arrest with a vehicle. Colton David Cook appeared in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|Thu
|bsmathis
|5
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Wed
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC