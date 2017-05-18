Huntington man who shot 3 dogs accept...

Huntington man who shot 3 dogs accepts 7 years in prison for evading arrest

A 19-year-old Lufkin man who had been on a pre-trial diversion for shooting three dogs because his mother wouldn't give him $20 accepted a plea bargain deal of seven years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for evading arrest with a vehicle. Colton David Cook appeared in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

