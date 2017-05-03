Former Nacogdoches phlebotomist reaches half-dozen mark on sex assault charges
Nacogdoches police have filed a sixth charge of sexual assault on a state agency phlebotomist after the investigator reported finding more suspicious text messages on his cellphone. Adolfo Duran, 42, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on five charges of second-degree sexual assault.
