Former Hudson teacher accused of having sex with students asks for bail reduction
An attorney for the former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher accused of having sex with six high school students has filed a motion with the 159th Judicial District Court that is asking for her bail to be reduced. Heather Lee Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on six second-degree felony improper relationship between educator and student charges and six second-degree felony sexual assault of a child charges.
