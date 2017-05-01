First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday...

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon, evening

Yet another cold front is expected to pass through East Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening, ushering in the possibility of more severe weather in East Texas. It appears that the most significant severe weather is likely to be over the Southeastern sections of East Texas including the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Apr 24 Principle 1
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Apr 8 Still concerned 10
Speed Trap Apr 5 WolfPack 1
News Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14) Apr '17 Out of state 81
Louie gohmert Mar '17 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar '17 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

