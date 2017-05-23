Bail reduction hearing held for forme...

Bail reduction hearing held for former Hudson teacher accused of having sex with minors

23 hrs ago

A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who is accused of having sex with four high school students appeared in an Angelina County courtroom Tuesday to request a significant reduction in her bail amount. Judge Paul White of the 159th Judicial District Court said he needs to review the arrest affidavits and bond conditions.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Angelina County was issued at May 24 at 11:08AM CDT

