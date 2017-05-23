Bail reduction hearing held for former Hudson teacher accused of having sex with minors
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who is accused of having sex with four high school students appeared in an Angelina County courtroom Tuesday to request a significant reduction in her bail amount. Judge Paul White of the 159th Judicial District Court said he needs to review the arrest affidavits and bond conditions.
