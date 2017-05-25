Autopsy report: 93-year-old woman found after fire died of smoke inhalation

A 93-year-old Lufkin woman whose body was found after a house fire that occurred in the 3500 block of South Chestnut Street back in March died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to an autopsy report. The autopsy report on Lawasa Owen Thomas listed the cause of her death as "carbon monoxide intoxication due to smoke and soot inhalation.

