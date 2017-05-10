ANRA moves forward with new headquarters on Lufkin loop
The Angeilna Neches River Authority could soon be moving out of the place they have called home in Downtown Lufkin for four decades. Tuesday morning, the board approved the group's concept design on a new building that will house the water authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC