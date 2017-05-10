ANRA moves forward with new headquart...

ANRA moves forward with new headquarters on Lufkin loop

The Angeilna Neches River Authority could soon be moving out of the place they have called home in Downtown Lufkin for four decades. Tuesday morning, the board approved the group's concept design on a new building that will house the water authority.

