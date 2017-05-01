Angelina fire chiefs concerned over possibility of first responders carrying firearms
The idea of first responders carrying firearms is gaining traction in the aftermath of a Dallas paramedic being shot Monday while responding to a call. A bill was passed in the senate in April that would allow for this to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar '17
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC