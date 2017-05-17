Angelina County grand jury 'no-bills' LPD officer involved in fatal shooting incident

An Angelina County grand jury decided to "no-bill" a Lufkin police officer who shot and killed a man who was on top of his victim attempting to cut his throat on March 1. The no-bill decision came early Tuesday evening. The special called grand jury decided that there wasn't enough evidence of wrongdoing in the case against Officer Blake Witherspoon to warrant a jury trial.

