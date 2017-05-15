Angelina Co. judge sentences Lufkin m...

Angelina Co. judge sentences Lufkin man to 7 years prison for shooting at girlfriend's ex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Tarcellus Mitchell, 28, appeared for a pre-sentencing investigation hearing on Monday in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court. The hearing was for the shooting that happened in March of 2016 where officers were called to the 400 block of Jack Street for a report of two men firing at each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May 4 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May 4 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Apr 24 Principle 1
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Apr '17 Still concerned 10
Speed Trap Apr '17 WolfPack 1
News Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14) Apr '17 Out of state 81
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC