Angelina Co. judge sentences Lufkin man to 7 years prison for shooting at girlfriend's ex
Tarcellus Mitchell, 28, appeared for a pre-sentencing investigation hearing on Monday in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court. The hearing was for the shooting that happened in March of 2016 where officers were called to the 400 block of Jack Street for a report of two men firing at each other.
