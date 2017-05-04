Affidavit: Lufkin woman bit store man...

Affidavit: Lufkin woman bit store manager who tried to stop her from stealing bacon

22 hrs ago

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 49-year-old woman on a robbery charge in connection to allegations that she stole several packages of bacon from a grocery store and then bit one of the store's managers when he tried to stop her from leaving. Patricia Sue Smith, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor capias pro fine charge for no driver's license.

