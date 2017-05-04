Affidavit: Lufkin woman bit store manager who tried to stop her from stealing bacon
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 49-year-old woman on a robbery charge in connection to allegations that she stole several packages of bacon from a grocery store and then bit one of the store's managers when he tried to stop her from leaving. Patricia Sue Smith, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor capias pro fine charge for no driver's license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|Thu
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC