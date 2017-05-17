Affidavit: Inmate hit Angelina County corrections officer with breakfast tray

A 37-year-old Lufkin woman found herself facing a felony criminal charge after she allegedly hit an Angelina County Jail corrections officer with a food tray on May 13. Kimberly Lang Harris is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge. No bail amount has been set on the charge yet.

