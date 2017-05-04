Affidavit: Four Lufkin men stole, gol...

Affidavit: Four Lufkin men stole, golf cart, 2 mules, drinks from LHS

An officer with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested four young men in connection to allegations that they stole a golf cart, two Kawasaki mules, and several cases of Gatorade and water from Lufkin High School on April 2. Rafael Bahena Jr., 17, Omar Casas, Sergio Eduardo Lazaro, 19, and Gabriel Aaron Rosales, 18, all of Lufkin, were booked into the Angelina County Jail on Monday. Each of them was charged with third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

