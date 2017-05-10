A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
We have declared this Thursday, May 11th, a First Alert Weather Day since we have a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms in your First Alert forecast for the evening and nighttime hours in East Texas. Even though our risk for severe weather is much lower than the past several events, we cannot rule out a couple of storms turning severe when they make their way into our part of the state Thursday night.
