8 new charges filed against Hudson teacher accused of sex with students
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records. Heather Lee Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, now faces six charges of second-degree improper relationship between educator and student and six charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|Thu
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC