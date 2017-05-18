4th member of Texas family sentenced in couple's slaying
The fourth and final member of an East Texas family has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2014 shooting deaths of a couple in order to gain custody of a 5-year-old girl. The Lufkin Daily News reports that Paul Westfall pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in a plea deal that brings a life sentence.
