2 Lufkin men who brutally beat man accept plea deals of 2 years in prison
Two Lufkin men each accepted a plea bargain deal of two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Friday for brutally beating a man, knocking him unconscious, and leaving him by the side of B.W. Horton Road in September of 2016. Perfecto Max Gonzalez, 21, and Abram Quiroz, 22, both appeared with their defense attorneys in Judge Bob Inselmann's 217th Judicial District Court Friday morning.
