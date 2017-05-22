1 of 4 suspects in Lufkin Family Doll...

1 of 4 suspects in Lufkin Family Dollar robbery accepts 8-year plea deal

Friday May 19 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

One of four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lufkin Family Dollar on Dec. 20, 2016, accepted a plea bargain deal of eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Friday morning. Arterius Griffen, 17, of Lufkin, appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann's 217th Judicial District Court Friday morning for a plea hearing.

