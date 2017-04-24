Traffic slowed after 18-wheeler fire on US 59 south of Lufkin
An 18-wheeler burst into flames on U.S. Highway 59 south of Lufkin Thursday afternoon, causing emergency personnel to narrow the road down to one lane of traffic in each direction. The fire occurred north of the Faith Family Church in Burke at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
