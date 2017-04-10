The NWS to hold SKYWARN training sessions in Lufkin next Monday evening
The National Weather Service in Shreveport will be conducting a free SKYWARN storm spotter training session this upcoming Monday, April 17th, at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Downtown Lufkin. This class is open to anyone and everyone not just in Angelina county, but to all citizens in Deep East Texas.
