Source: KTRE staff

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a person barricaded inside a Moffett-area home, according to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches. Late Monday night, Angelina County Sheriff's deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches Police Department, and Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office were positioned at a staging area near Mt.
