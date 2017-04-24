SH 103 East is now clear and open to traffic after morning crash
Multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin that involved a loaded chicken truck and multiple other vehicles. Of the seven injured, six were taken to nearby hospitals and one was taken by helicopter to an unknown hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Mon
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC