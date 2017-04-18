rue21 to shutter three East Texas stores amid nationwide closures
Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company has announced plans to shutter nearly 400 stores, including three locations in East Texas.
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
