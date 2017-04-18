Residents partcipate in North Lufkin cleanup
On Saturday a group of residents did their part in making life better in their neighborhood known as North Lufkin. "It's predominantly an African American community, but it is a very big mixed melting pot here in Lufkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC