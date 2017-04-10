Multiple road projects on tap for Deep East Texas
A pre-construction meeting was held this week at the Lufkin District offices signaling that work is beginning on a new construction project located in Houston County. The project is designed to reconstruct and widen pavement on FM 227, add rumble strips and safety treat fixed objects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC