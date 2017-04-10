Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have filed another sexual assault charge against a phlebotomist with Texas Health and Human Services after a third alleged victim came forward and said that he sexually assaulted her at the state agency's office. Adolfo Duran, 42, of Lufkin, is accused of meeting the victim at the state agency's office after hours under the pretense of performing an "examination" on her and sexually assaulting her.

