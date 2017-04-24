More
Texas' Secretary of State Rolando Pablos made a stop in Lufkin Today to talk to the Texas Forest Country Partnership and other leaders as part of the state's new rural economic plan. Pablos addressed the crowd of several hundred in a special luncheon where he looked to see how the state can improve the economy in the rural, non-urban areas.
