Man arrested for drug possession in Lufkin
According to the Angelina Sheriff's Department, on Friday at 10:30 p.m., Deputy Kendall Stewart initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of FM 1194 and Hwy 94 for obscured license plate. The driver was identified as John Richard Burch Jr., 33 years old of Lufkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb '17
|Mr nobody
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC