Lufkin woman starts non-profit to give back to foster care children

Hallie Ferguson remembers the day she was placed in foster care, and was told to pack her belongings at the tender age of 7. "I had packed, my blanket that I had since I was born, I had a pair of Barbie tennis shoes and one pair of clothes," Ferguson said. Having only a trash bag to store everything-- she used that experience to begin a non-profit called Bags of Love.

