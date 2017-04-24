Lufkin seniors walk the halls and inspire future Panthers
It is still four weeks until graduation but the Class of 2017 were able to put on their caps and gowns for a very special occasion. The students spent their morning visiting the different elementary and primary campuses around the district.
