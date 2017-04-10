Lufkin PD: Search, rescue dog in training stolen from man's Jeep

A man told Lufkin police that someone stole his search and rescue dog in training from his Jeep when he stopped at a pawn shop on Timberland Drive Wednesday. According to the Lufkin Police Department's daily activity report, the incident occurred between 6:50 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Cash Pawn, which is located at 400 N. Timberland Drive.

