Lufkin PD: Man jumped on, kicked 4 cars at apartment complex, did $15K damage

Lufkin police officers arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he jumped on and kicked four vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot, doing an estimated $15,000 in damage. Keith Henry Lewis, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 charge.

