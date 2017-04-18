Lufkin PD investigating string of vehicle burglaries

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the area including Southwood Drove, Pershing Avenue, Lafayette Street, Parkview Circle, and South First Street between Monday and Tuesday. Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said all of the vehicle burglaries had one thing in common.

