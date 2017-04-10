Lufkin mother of son with autism holding benefit

For a woman from Lufkin, she not only has a professional reason to raise awareness for autism, but also a personal one. Shelley McKinney, who works at the 'Courtyard Marriott' as a sales manager, has a son who was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. McKinney is partnering with the hotel's operating team to raise funds for the cause that's close to her heart.

