Lufkin mother of son with autism holding benefit
For a woman from Lufkin, she not only has a professional reason to raise awareness for autism, but also a personal one. Shelley McKinney, who works at the 'Courtyard Marriott' as a sales manager, has a son who was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. McKinney is partnering with the hotel's operating team to raise funds for the cause that's close to her heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
