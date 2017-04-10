Lufkin man gets 7 years deferred adju...

Lufkin man gets 7 years deferred adjudication for 2015 attempted robbery

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A 22-year-old Lufkin man was released from the county jail after a judge sentenced him to 7 years of deferred adjudication/probation Thursday for his part in an alleged attempted robbery that occurred at a home on O'Quinn Avenue in March of 2015. Judge Paul White's decision came after he initially rejected Xavier D'Quan Irvine's guilty plea for a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge in October of 2015 after Irvine's testimony didn't match up the charge he had pleaded to.

