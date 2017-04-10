Lufkin man gets 7 years deferred adjudication for 2015 attempted robbery
A 22-year-old Lufkin man was released from the county jail after a judge sentenced him to 7 years of deferred adjudication/probation Thursday for his part in an alleged attempted robbery that occurred at a home on O'Quinn Avenue in March of 2015. Judge Paul White's decision came after he initially rejected Xavier D'Quan Irvine's guilty plea for a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge in October of 2015 after Irvine's testimony didn't match up the charge he had pleaded to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC