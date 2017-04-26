Kindergarten Teacher Traumatized Male Teens With Threesome And All Kinds Of Sex, Cops Say
This week's kindergarten teacher busted for allegedly traumatizing a pair of male teen students with a threesome - and a couple of other male teen students with some more sex - is Heather Lee Robertson. Robertson, a 38-year-old mother of two daughters, taught until just recently at a Texas school in the Hudson Independent School District, just west of Lufkin, reports The Lufkin News .
