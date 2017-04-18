Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
Lufkin Police Department said Heather Robertson,38, was arrested on four Hudson ISD Police Department warrants for improper relationship between an educator and a student. At 12:01 p.m., Robertson was arrested after Officer Hector Rosales stopped her vehicle on Frank Avenue near Third Street.
