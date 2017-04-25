Former teacher accused of student threesome
A former kindergarten teacher in Texas is accused of having sex with four students -- two of whom she bedded at the same time, according to reports. Heather Lee Robertson, 38, who taught for the Hudson Independent School District, was arrested Saturday on four counts of an improper relationship after cops opened an investigation into her sexual affairs with pupils, the Lufkin Daily News reported.
