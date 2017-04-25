Former teacher accused of student thr...

Former teacher accused of student threesome

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Post

A former kindergarten teacher in Texas is accused of having sex with four students -- two of whom she bedded at the same time, according to reports. Heather Lee Robertson, 38, who taught for the Hudson Independent School District, was arrested Saturday on four counts of an improper relationship after cops opened an investigation into her sexual affairs with pupils, the Lufkin Daily News reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Mon Principle 1
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Apr 8 Still concerned 10
Speed Trap Apr 5 WolfPack 1
News Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14) Apr 1 Out of state 81
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar '17 Silver phart 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC