Former Lufkin charter school counselor indicted on sex assault of child, indecency charges

Friday Apr 28 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a former Lufkin charter school counselor who is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in October of 2013 on two felony charges - aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. John Wesley Carter, 46, of Huntington, was arrested on the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge on April 2, 2016.

