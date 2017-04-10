DPS: At least one person killed in wreck near Livingston involving 18-wheeler, car
Trooper David Hendry, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at least one person died in the wreck. Hendry said he will giving out more details on the wreck as soon as the preliminary wreck investigation is completed.
