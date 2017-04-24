Cops: Teacher had sex with 4 students

7 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Texas kindergarten teacher Heather Robertson told police she had sex with four different high school students, including two at once. The 38-year-old educator faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student.

