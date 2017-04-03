City of Lufkin changes policy on exams for 'dangerous dogs'
A change is coming to an ordinance with Lufkin Animal Services for how their officers deal with dogs that are consider dangerous or potentially dangerous. The old ordinance that has been on the books since 1992 forced the city to pay for a behavioral exam whenever a case was sent to court on a dog they seized that they believed was dangerous.
