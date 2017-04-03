City of Lufkin changes policy on exam...

City of Lufkin changes policy on exams for 'dangerous dogs'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A change is coming to an ordinance with Lufkin Animal Services for how their officers deal with dogs that are consider dangerous or potentially dangerous. The old ordinance that has been on the books since 1992 forced the city to pay for a behavioral exam whenever a case was sent to court on a dog they seized that they believed was dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) 12 hr Still concerned 10
Speed Trap Apr 5 WolfPack 1
News Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14) Apr 1 Out of state 81
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar '17 HighEnd 4
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC