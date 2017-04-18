Bouquets and Brickbats
The 2017 Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach Coast-wide Spring Cleanup takes place at 28 of the state's most popular tourist beaches, including sites in Chambers County, Crystal Beach, McFaddin Beach and Sea Rim State Park.All volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes, bring sunscreen and plenty of drinking water.The annual track and ... (more)
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
