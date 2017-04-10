Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Woman pushed baby's father while he was holding child

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday in connection to allegations that she got into an argument with her baby's father over who would hold the child and pushed him while he was holding the infant. Brittany Nicole Edwards, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony endangering a child charge and a Class C misdemeanor assault charge.

