Angelina County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help finding missing boy
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old Lufkin boy who hasn't been seen since March 30. According to a post that appeared on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches' Facebook page, Misty Molton contacted ACSO deputies and said that she wanted to report Kalvin Chambers, her son, missing because she had not seen him since March 30. Molton told ACSO deputies that when she last heard from her son, he was going to stay at friend's house. Chambers is described as a being 5-foot-7 inches tall and 120 pounds.
