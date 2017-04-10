An unprecedented snowfall occurred on this day ten years ago
On this day in weather history ten years ago, Deep East Texas received a rare and unusual late season snowfall. On April 7, 2007, many areas from Crockett to Groveton and over toward Lufkin and Nacogdoches received two-to-four inches of snow.
