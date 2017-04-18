Affidavit: Trinity woman's neglect caused daughter to have developmental delays, anemia
Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old woman Monday on an injury to a child charge in connection to allegations that she severely neglected her daughter, which resulted in the child developing severe anemia and having developmental delays. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, the little girl also tested positive for marijuana in April of 2014.
