Affidavit: Lufkin man drove boat drunk, fired gun at others while son in boat

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden arrested a 56-year-old Lufkin man on April 1 after he allegedly operated a boat recklessly on Sam Rayburn Reservoir while he was intoxicated and fired gunshots at fishermen. While all this was taking place, the man's 10-year-old son was in the boat with him, according to the arrest affidavit.

